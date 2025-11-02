India vs South Africa: Rain delays toss as sell-out crowd fill DY Patil for World Cup final

However, much to their and the thousands of fans who had been waiting for hours to get into the venue, dark clouds opened up to delay the start. Truth be told, it did not come as a surprise. There have been rain forecast for a while and throughout this World Cup, it has been a constant visitor — right from the opening game in Guwahati to the final in Navi Mumbai.

According to the playing conditions, the match officials first priority would be to get a result on Sunday. Only if that is not possible — the minimum requirement is 20 overs with the cut off time close to 9.30 PM — the match will continue on Monday from where it was paused. If a result is not possible on both days, then the match will be declared with no result and the trophy will be shared between India and South Africa. It is something neither team would want. They have reached the final after going through an emotional rollercoaster and will want to go home knowing that they gave everything on the world to win the trophy.

It is almost 3.30 PM at the DY Patil Stadium, after multiple rain interventions, the cover has been on for almost an hour. The Sun has peeked briefly once in a while, but dark clouds are still looming. With the weather forecast being unpredictable, both teams and the tens of thousands of fans who had already packed the stadium in blue, drenched in the drizzles and rain would be hoping that it all passes soon and cricket could take centre stage. For this tournament and these two teams deserve that much.