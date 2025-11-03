We wanted to break the barrier, now must make it a habit: Harmanpreet Kaur after India's title triumph

"This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit. We were waiting for it, now this moment has come. So many big occasions are coming, and we want to keep improving. This is not the end, just the beginning," the skipper said.

Captaincy is a lot about planning but just like it was Kapil Dev on June 25, 1983, whose gut feel told him to give one more over to Madan Lal against a rampaging Vivian Richards. Harmanpreet felt that on Sunday, and her trump card was Shafali Verma, who possibly couldn't have done any wrong.

"When Laura and Sune were batting, they were looking really good. I just saw Shafali standing there, and the way she was batting, I knew it was our day. "I thought I have to go with my gut feeling. My heart was saying, I had to give her at least one over. And that was the turning point for us.

In the end, they panicked a little and that is where we cashed (in). at the right time, Deepti came in and took those wickets."

Shafali had bowled 14 overs in her entire international ODI career and on the day got two crucial wickets.

"When she came to the team, we spoke to her that we might need 2-3 overs, and she said if you give me bowling, I will bowl ten overs. Credit goes to her, she was so positive and she was there for the team. Salute her."

It was Amol , who would always be on his skipper's ears about doing something big and something special.