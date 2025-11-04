Muzumdar, a formidable force behind champions

NAVI MUMBAI: When Amol Muzumdar returned to his Vile Parle East home with his family after celebrating India’s World Cup victory with the team late on Monday night, he little did he realise that the party was not over. At least not just yet. The India women's head coach was welcomed with music played by a band and loud crackers. Sweets were distributed by his neighbours and what seemed even more astonishing was that there was a cricketing tribute as well.

Muzumdar entered his apartment with people standing on either side of the road, holding up a cricket bat -- a beautiful guard of honour. Then came the garlands and autographs. No matter how late or exhausted he was, he still was patient and obliged each one with a smile. This is essence is Amol Muzumdar.

A domestic legend who never got a chance to play for India, just because he belonged to the same generation as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid. Year after year, he would pile on runs — 11167 to be precise, including 30 centuries — but still he was ignored. His 171 first-class matches spanned across the three teams — Mumbai, Assam and Andhra — before he hung up his boots.

For over 20 years, he was always quiet and an understated student of the game who never hogged the limelight. He loved the sport, played it with dignity and at times it was all out of passion. Sunday was the moment when he basked in the glory. Almost three decades after his first-class debut, Muzumdar carved his name in the annals of Indian cricket. Not as a player but as a coach of the World Cup.

Muzumdar knows that, too. Which is why, when someone asked about his cricketing career arc and whether the World Cup win is a redemption of sorts, he replied in his usual demeanour: “Dramatic nahi banna yaar (Don’t make it so dramatic).” However, even for someone like Muzumdar, who always keeps his emotions in check, this home World Cup brought them out of the Mumbaikar. So much so that he is even a little embarrassed to let it out in public.

As Amanjot Kaur hit out the winning runs against Australia in the semifinal, he let out the biggest roar of his life, celebrating with arms aloft before embracing his captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. On the same night, Kaur would reveal that the coach let the players know in the dressing room how much he was disappointed after the loss against England — she did so with a laugh, standing next to Muzumdar, who was even more embarrassed, trying to underplay it all. “Post that, what grit and determination the girls have shown has been phenomenal. Just phenomenal. Beating New Zealand in a virtual quarter-finals, then semi-finals against Australia, and now against South Africa in the finals. Unbelievable,” Muzumdar said, standing in front of the Indian dressing room two hours after India had won the World Cup.