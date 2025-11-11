Saw my mother’s eyes and knew how proud she was: Sneh

CHENNAI: “No, it still hasn't sunk in yet,” laughs Sneh Rana. It has been almost ten days since Rana and the Women in Blue made history, winning their first-ever World Cup in Navi Mumbai. The feeling and the emotions are still visible as the India all-rounder sits down for a virtual interaction with this daily. “Right now, whoever is coming, they are like, ‘hey, world champion’. So that feeling is amazing,” she adds.

The 31-year-old from Sinaula, Uttarakhand, has waited more than a decade – a journey that has entailed multiple setbacks, injuries, personal losses and comebacks — for her moment of glory. She moved states to pursue the sport early on, suffered injuries, and went through the domestic grind. Just when she was about to make a comeback in 2021, Rana lost her father. But she never gave up, fighting for one comeback after another before becoming a World Champion. She did all that with an ever-smiling face.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, Rana opens up about the World Cup win, what it means to her mom, the growth of women's game in the hinterlands, how this could spark a revolution and more. Excerpts…

On how special the WC win was

It is very special because we have been waiting for this trophy for a long time. Not just us, but our ex-cricketers and those who have been working hard since the beginning. Everyone wanted us to lift that trophy. After coming very close, we had missed it in the past, but when we won, it was a very emotional moment. We felt very proud that we were able to do it. The party hasn't stopped yet. A lot of people are coming to the house. It is a good thing that people are recognising you. I think they are more emotional than me. And after seeing the pride in their eyes, I feel even better.

On reception at home

My mom was praying at home, continuously, so that we win. I was also praying. But, as soon as the match was over, I called home. They were awake till 2 AM, talking to me, and all. They were so excited and emotional that, finally, the Cup came home. When I arrived at the Dehradun airport, a lot of people had come to welcome me. My mother was very emotional. And, when I came home, I gave her the medal. She felt very proud. She didn't say it, but I saw it in her eyes. The happiness I saw, you can guess how proud your parents feel. My sister and brother-in-law were also very happy. Everyone was very emotional when I came home.

On the pressure of the home WC

I won't say that there was a lot of pressure. But we were very excited to play in front of our crowd. Because in India, you know, there is a big craze for cricket. It is considered a religion. Yes, people had a lot of expectations from us. But at the same time, we knew that the people who came would support us a lot. There was a bit of criticism when we were losing back-to-back matches. But I think any sportsperson should know how to handle it. We were far away from social media. So, we didn't know what was going on. But I think it's all because of their love. They must have been disappointed (after three losses). Maybe that's why they are saying that. But I know that our fans support us a lot. And they send us a lot of positive messages.

On her will to fight and make comebacks

It's like, it is in my blood to fight. And, you get some qualities from your home. I get my strength from my mother. My calmness, I got from my dad. In 2016, I got out of the team due to an injury. So, the only thing on my mind was that I had to come back. All the things I have done till now, or whatever my parents have sacrificed for me, I can't let go. That used to motivate me; that ‘no, you have to do it. Not for yourself, but at least for them,' you have to do it. That was one thing on my mind when I came back in 2021. It's not like it has always been up. There have been a lot of ups and downs in the last 4-5 years. But, you should have the capacity to take that thing. I take everything very positively. If things work out, great. If it doesn't, that is okay too.

On her ever-positive mindset & handling things with a smile

I am like this, from the start. You get these things from home, too. My parents are like that. They never put any extra pressure. If something works out, it is good. Whatever is happening, it's happening for the best. So, they were like that. Their thinking is like that. If it's not coming, then it's okay; maybe something better will happen. My thinking has developed like that. I keep smiling. For this smile, I get abused a lot (at times) by people. I mean, when I bowl, if I go for runs, they are like, 'Why are you still smiling?’. But my face is like that. I handle such situations with a smile. So, it's my way.

On the rise of women’s game in recent years

There has been a massive growth, and WPL has a major role in that. Because there are a lot of kids who don't get a platform at the international level. But now, they have an opportunity to show their talent through the WPL. Like Kranti Gaud and NR Sree Charani, they are the findings of WPL. The good thing is that kids are now taking it as a professional sport. The pay parity has come with equal match fees, and tournaments are televised. So, people have an awareness of women's cricket. Earlier, there was no awareness. These changes were very important. Now, people have changed their mindset. Earlier, they used to say that, ‘No, she is a girl. Why will she play cricket?’ But now, I have seen parents who say, ‘Go, we have to make you a cricketer. Or, go and play cricket. So, that shift in thinking is the biggest win.

On the impact of the win in the hinterlands

See, it's a very big win. It's history. This will change the mindset of parents who still see there is no future in sports. Or think that girls won't be able to do it. There is a lot of learning for them. Maybe they will change their thinking after seeing us. There are a lot of people among us who have come from small villages. NR Sree Charani is from Kadapa, and Chhatarpur is where Kranti Gaud has come from. I come from Sinaula in Uttarakhand. These small villages, when we go there, or when there are matches televised there, when they watch, or when they read in the news, the name of their village, or our name, they feel very proud. And, this is what brings change. I believe, maybe, this will bring a big revolution for women's cricket.