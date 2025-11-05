Even we don’t know what impact we have made, but knew it was very special: Harleen Deol

There was a lot of pressure on you at No3. How were you handling with criticism from outside?

I don't know. It all depends on how you take things. I didn't know what happened. Honestly, I don't feel connected with social media. We were very prepared for that. We knew it was a home World Cup and there would be a lot of pressure. But it never bothered us. It didn't bother me. We were so present at that time. We didn't realise how things are going outside the cricket. We had a proper bubble around us. We honestly didn’t feel those things. But obviously, when things come in our favour, everything fades away.

Even though you are in a bubble, it is hard not to feel the pressure after three losses. How did things took a turn for the better?

Those matches were very close. It wasn't like we were losing one-sided. It was like the game was with us, and at the end, things were different. We believed that it was just the end part where we had to work. When we played the semifinal, we could finish that game. We learned from our mistakes. And obviously, Amol (Muzumdar, head coach) sir, when we lost the England match, he was very disappointed. Obviously, he has put in so much hard work. He is also allowed to show emotions for the team. We all respected that. We knew that it was good for us. We all took it in a good way. We knew that everything was going to fall into place.