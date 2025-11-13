Born to play cricket, everything came together perfectly: Harmanpreet on her journey from Moga to World Cup victory

https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/cricket/2025/Nov/11/saw-my-mothers-eyes-and-knew-how-proud-she-was-snehCHENNAI: “I believe I was born for cricket, except for that I don’t know anything much,” said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, sitting on the stage at the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, on Thursday. Less than two weeks after becoming the first Indian skipper to lift the Women’s Cricket World Cup, she was in the city for a felicitation event where she addressed thousands of young women cheering for her.

Kaur was indeed not exaggerating about her destiny with cricket. On the day she was born, her father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar, bought a shirt with an illustration of a batter driving the ball and a text, ‘Good batting.’ Thirty-six years, seven months and 26 days later, on a dreamy night, Kaur ran towards her father and leapt onto him after fulfilling her destiny.

“About the T-shirt, I didn’t even know about it. In our family, we always preserve the first baby’s clothes safely. On the day (long after) I played for the country, we happened to be shifting houses, and my mom asked me, 'Do you want to see the first clothes you wore on your first day?' I said, 'Yeah, why not?'. The moment I saw that, I was surprised because I had no idea, and nobody did. I think I was born to play cricket, and everything just came together perfectly,” says Kaur in a select media interaction on the sidelines of the felicitation event.

The victory, of course, has not sunk in yet. Kaur is still rewatching all the videos and clippings from the night that never ended at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. In the time since, Kaur has seen the glimpse of the ripple effect the historic World Cup win has had on the country, especially on young girls. While there is no doubt that Kaur wears her heart on her sleeve and does not shy away from expressing her emotions, she is not someone who doesn’t enjoy the limelight outside of a cricket field. However, having seen the impact her journey has had on the next generation, the legend from Moga, Punjab, was in her element whilst interacting with young women at the event. She knew what the success of her team meant to them. “It feels good because the entire country is celebrating this victory. I have been getting messages from small kids, seeing so many young girls going to the stadium, the academy. So I think that means a lot to us because as a team we all wanted to do that. To inspire more girls not only in cricket but in other sports, too. It means a lot to us that everybody is coming together and firstly enjoying the success and then appreciating and encouraging their kids to play,” she said, before adding, “We all knew that if we won the WC, it could bring a lot of changes. And now, I’m sure this entire team will bring about many changes and inspire a lot of young girls to take up sports in the future.”