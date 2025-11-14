In Kolkata, India field four spinners -- a one-off or a new strategy to win at home?

KOLKATA: In the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa, Shubman Gill was answering a question answered by as many as four previous Test captains (permanent or stand-in). Kuldeep Yadav's place in the Test XI.



Would he? Won't he? Gill let it slip that the management were weighing options. It would either be the extra spinner or an extra all-rounder. It remains one of Indian cricket's blindspots that there still appears a question mark around one of cricket's sui generis in terms of uniqueness and talents.



A left-arm wristspinner is a unicorn in itself. A left-arm wristspinner with his control is an outlier, a dot in the top right-hand corner if you were to plot his skill sets in relation to other active red-ball spinners in the world today.

On the morning of the Test, just before the toss, Yadav took the ball and was practicing his conventional deliveries, the one coming back into the right-hander. Axar Patel, one of the all-rounders the team management had in mind to take Yadav's place, was also doing something similar.

Would it be the spinning all-rounder? Would it be the spinner?

Narrator voice: a secret third option.

Just after the toss when the team sheets were revealed, the hosts had both Yadav as well as Patel. But the questionable selection calls didn't stop there. At some level, it never ends, it's a cross the management has to bear with.

But, on Friday morning, the selection committee, the management and the leadership group willingly put forth a XI not often seen in these parts. A four spinner strategy.

With Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar joining Patel and Yadav, they decided to let go a specialist batter shot. B Sai Sudharsan, who hasn't had the greatest introduction to Test cricket (average of 30.33 after five Tests), was demoted with Sundar carded at No. 3. The spinning all-rounder has never batted there in India whites but it's not a new position for him. He has come out to bat in that position for Tamil Nadu and in fact scored a Ranji 100 against Delhi last year.