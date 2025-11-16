Shubman Gill ruled out of Kolkata Test against South Africa after neck injury

KOLKATA: India captain Shubman Gill was on Sunday ruled out of the remainder of the opening Test against South Africa here due to a neck injury.

The BCCI gave the update before start of day three, confirming that he will not be available to bat in the second innings on a pitch with uneven bounce.

Gill had suffered a neck injury while batting on the second day of the first Test here and was retired hurt on 4 not out.

“Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play,” the team management said in a statement.

“He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team,” it added.