India, Pakistan blind women show spirit of cricket with handshakes

KATUNAYAKE: Blind women from India and Pakistan brushed aside political tensions on Sunday, shaking hands in neutral Sri Lanka at a cricket tournament for the visually impaired.

At what organisers describe as the world’s first blind women’s T20 tournament, players from the two South Asian neighbours showed they had sporting vision even if they lacked sight -- unlike their regular national teams.

Tensions off and on the field have been high since a deadly military clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

India’s men refused to shake hands with their Pakistani opponents at the Asia Cup in September, since when neither side has shown signs of making up.

That animosity spread to the women's sides who declined any greeting at the recent T20 World Cup and also to Sunday's men's Rising Stars Asia Cup tie in Doha.

India’s blind players were expected to mirror the conduct of their sighted teams when there was no handshake after the toss, but at the end of the match both sides warmly greeted each other.

The two sides, who travelled to the venue together in the same bus, not only shook hands but also exchanged generous compliments.

India won by eight wickets in just 10.2 overs after Pakistan were restricted to 135 for eight in their 20 overs at the Free Trade Zone grounds in Katunayake, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Colombo.

Pakistan skipper Nimra Rafique congratulated India on their comprehensive victory, while her Indian counterpart T. C. Deepika said Pakistan had played well.

The teams applauded one another loudly but neither set of players was permitted to talk to the press.