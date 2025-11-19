Gill pushes to play despite lingering neck pain ahead of Guwahati Test

GUWAHATI: Shubman Gill has travelled to Guwahati with the rest of the India squad for the second Test against South Africa, but the neck injury that is still healing is unlikely to fully recover before the match begins here on Saturday.

Despite this, it is understood that the skipper is desperate to play and will try his best to prove his fitness during training sessions on Thursday and Friday.

The squad has now landed in the city. If sources in the Indian team are to be believed, the 26-year-old Gill is far from being 100 per cent fit, with pain in the nape of his neck still lingering even though the intensity has reduced considerably.

“Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025,” read a statement from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

“He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly,” he added, keeping the suspense over the batting star’s availability.

While he might be clinically fit, the rigours of a five-day Test could aggravate the issue and result in a longer lay-off.

With the series on the line and off-spinner Simon Harmer posing a significant threat after the Kolkata Test, a competent right-hander who can take on spin is a necessity.