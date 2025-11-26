Calls to quit rise, but Gambhir says he's not going anywhere

GUWAHATI: Soon after India’s defeat in the two-Test series against South Africa on Wednesday, many cricket fans were left wondering: "Should Gautam Gambhir step down as the team’s head coach?”

"Second Test match series home whitewash defeats in 12 months for India and against NZ & SA. Does any coach survive this irrespective of success elsewhere?," wrote blogger & podcaster John Wright on platform X.

"One Test match loss can be attributed to coincidence. Another loss, may be a fluke performance by the opposition. Third loss, Fourth & Fifth loss. 5-0 on home turf? 3-1 in Australia? Under@GautamGambhir, Ind has lost 10 test matches...," noted journalist Gowhar Geelani.

But Gambhir showed no inclination to step down.

"It was up to the BCCI to decide my future," he said.

Gambhir was speaking after the humiliating 408-run drubbing at the hands of South Africa in the second Test here Wednesday, which gave the visitors a 2-0 series sweep.

"It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference referring to India's title-winning run in the Champions Trophy and a gruelling 2-2 draw against the English in their own backyard earlier this year.

"The blame lies with everyone and starts with me," he conceded in his first reactions after the 0-2 drubbing.

"We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable. You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward," he added.