Ahmedabad Test: KL Rahul ends century drought at home, India lead Windies by 56 runs at lunch on Day 2

AHMEDABAD: KL Rahul struck his 11th Test ton and second at home after nine years as India reached 218/3 at lunch against the West Indies on the second day of the opening Test here Friday.

Skipper Shubman Gill (50) perished after completing his half-century but India were comfortably ahead by 56 runs at the break.

Rahul batted with resolve and also had his share of luck early in the day when an edge flew between the 'keeper and wide first slip, to score his second Test ton against the West Indies and his first in India since December 2016 when he made 199 against England in Chennai.

At lunch, Rahul, who scored 176 not out in his last outing for India A, was batting on 100 from 192 balls with 12 fours, and he was accompanied by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (14).

India, who resumed the day at 121/2 and 41 runs in arrears, had bowled out the West Indies for 162 on Thursday.