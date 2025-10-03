India vs West Indies: Vintage Rahul to the fore

AHMEDABAD: Just before lunch on Day Two at the new Motera, KL Rahul whipped one delivery off Roston Chase past the close-in fielder at midwicket. Even before completing the single, the celebration had begun.

This was a long time coming so he was determined to continue the celebrations. After completing the run, off came the helmet. What would he do was a question that went around the press box? Would he take his fingers to make a gesture of shutting out the outside noise?

In the end, he took the ring and middle-fingers of his left hand and appeared to suck on it while raising his bat again with the other hand. In hindsight, even that celebration was choreographed (it was for his daughter). And it was apt that was also choreographed because it was that kind of innings from the Indian opener. He was so much in control of what he wanted to do, so in command of the situation.

In the process, he also brought up only his second Test 100 in India and a first since the game against England in Chennai, the one where his state-mate, Karun Nair, scored a triple way back in 2016. The 33-year-old, like other modern Indian batters, have a problem in converting centuries into daddies so it wasn't a surprise when he fell minutes after the milestone. It was a nothing shot, an uppish drive off Jomel Warrican pouched by cover. 100 off 197 balls (12x4).

But what that score won't tell you is what made this innings a quintessential Rahul ton. The leaves where he tucked his bat behind, like a shy child hiding behind a parent on the first day of school. The nudges in front of square off spin. The stylish drives in front of square off pace.

That facet of his batsmanship has been front and centre for the hosts as they manage a changing of guard at the top of the order.

Since the beginning of last year, Yashasvi Jaiswal (1957 runs; 61.9 per cent in boundaries), Shubman Gill (1703; 53.3 per cent) and Rishabh Pant (1156; 60.7 per cent) have been ever present in their top-order. All three of them score over 50 per cent of their runs in fours or sixes. Rahul, in fact, is the only batter in this top-order who has scored fewer than 50 per cent of his runs in fours and sixes.