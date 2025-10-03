Please don't politicise it, says Sana Mir after controversial 'Azad Kashmir' remark

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir defended her controversial "Azad Kashmir" remark during the ongoing Women's World Cup, saying it was only aimed at highlighting "the challenges" faced by batter Natalia Pervaiz during her journey from the disputed region to international cricket.

While doing commentary in the Pakistan-Bangladesh match on Thursday, she said that Pervaiz comes from "Azad Kashmir" while describing her background.

The remark was not received well by Indian fans, who pointed out that the correct term is Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), and accused Sana of making a political remark on live TV.

"My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the story telling we do as commentators as where the players come from," Sana said in a statement on 'X', following the backlash.

"I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don't politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments," she added.