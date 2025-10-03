With a little help from Joe Root and Kobe Bryant, Jurel keeps punching up

AHMEDABAD: During an Indian Premier League (IPL) season a few years ago, Joe Root walked to Dhruv Jurel for a few friendly words. "I'm expecting," the English No. 4 had told him, "you to be in touch with me during the off season. I know that you are going to be a star."

When Jurel first broke into the Royals set-up in 2023, he had turned to Root whenever he had doubts about anything. Two years and four months later, the former English captain's prophecy is on track.

As the shadows started to lengthen at the new Motera on Friday, a Jurel flick to the boundary brought up his first three figure landmark in Tests. The everyday brilliance of Rishabh Pant's batting has meant India have not really celebrated Jurel's ascension from T20 finisher to Test batter but he has quietly become a plug and play option without the hosts missing their main keeper.

In India, his scores read: 46, 90, 39*, 15 and, now, 125. Sure, he's yet to face some of the better spinners in these conditions but that's not doing him enough justice for his challenge has been something more fundamental. When you essentially know that you are a back-up player, the opportunities are going to be few and far between. Working in such a pressure situation can be unsustainable in the long run because even when you make the XI, you know there's going to be a caveat next to your name irrespective of what you do.

Great performance behind the sticks? But... A 100 after coming into bat at No. 5? If only... His batting allows the team to play an extra bowler? Well...

How does Jurel manage to forget all of this whenever he plays in the Test XI? Through a combination of mental and physical exercises. One, as a disciple of Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' — keep putting in the effort to become the best version of yourself every single day and the rest will follow — the 24-year-old tries to turn every lemon into lemonade.