Ashwin in BBL: Sydney Thunder to arrange for his private security, player to document his journey

SYDNEY: Ravichandran Ashwin will be provided private security with his Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder anticipating an enhanced interest from the Indian diaspora during the team's training session at the Olympic Arena ground, according to media reports.

It is also learnt that Ashwin would bring in his private crew, who would film his BBL journey for Thunder for his private YouTube channel.

Ashwin boasts of 5.3 million Instagram followers and 1.75 million YouTube subscribers.

Around 5000 Indian fans had come to watch India's pink ball training session at the Adelaide Oval last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy leading to a security situation which the BBL team wants to avoid.

"The prospect of the veteran spinner training and playing in western Sydney has been flagged as a potential safety risk. The open nature of Cricket NSW's facilities at Sydney Olympic Park means Indian fans could mob Ashwin at training," the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

"The Thunder have spoken to Cricket Australia to understand what measures need to be in place for an athlete who is hugely popular among Indian fans in Sydney. Ashwin may be given personal security during his time in Australia," it further reported.

"We are going to have to (ramp up) security," Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said.