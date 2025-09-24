Ravichandran Ashwin set to join BBL side Sydney Thunder

SYDNEY: Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to join Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season, becoming the first high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the competition.

The 39-year-old, who recently retired from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League, "is understood to have committed to the Thunder," 'Fox Sports' reported.

The franchise is expected to make an official announcement later this week.

Ashwin has also entered the ILT20 auction, and following its conclusion on January 4, he is expected to join the Thunder for the latter part of the season, which runs from December 14 to January 18.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg had personally reached out to Ashwin earlier this month to explore the possibility of his BBL participation.

The move comes after Ashwin announced his retirement from the IPL last month, making him a free agent in franchise cricket and opening the door to overseas T20 leagues.