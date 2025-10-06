India's batting puzzle almost solved

NEW DELHI: After the Indian team had departed Australia following an ultimately disappointing series, the management had a sufficient in tray with respect to the batting unit. Have conversations with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Find the best position for KL Rahul. Work out Shreyas Iyer's immediate red-ball future. Identify Shubman Gill's position in the line-up. It was, in essence, going to be a highwire act, returning the block of a shaky jenga to its starting position.

Fast forward 10 months later and it's safe to say that they have managed to solve most of the issues. Yashasvi Jaiswal has found a permanent opener in Rahul, Gill has seamlessly slotted into that role previously occupied by Kohli, Rishabh Pant or Dhruv Jurel have walked in at No. 5 with the spinning all-rounders following them.

They lost Sharma and Kohli — over 180 Tests and 13,500 runs between the pair of them just before the away series of England — but the team hasn't really missed them over the course of the last six games. Gill, the new captain, has made a mountain of runs at No. 4 and that has certainly helped as its such a crucial position.

With a noticeable uptick in Rahul's batting fortunes (an average of 42.29 since 2024; a jump of 6.3 runs per innings on his lifetime average), the jigsaw is falling into place.

For a period of time, it seemed like there would be a significant churn but this experiment is something that hasn't curdled. Over the last few years, India have handed debuts to Rajat Patidar, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and Jaiswal apart from responding to the sheer ton of runs Karun Nair scored in domestic cricket with a call-up. And not to mention Abhimanyu Easwaran, the reserve opener whose time may have come and gone.

Apart from Jaiswal who has cemented his spot at the top, the others are all fighting for, at best, one spot in the team. It's also probably why the transition has been this seamless; the answer has come from those already within the team. Rahul has found a new and permanent home, Gill has taken the same journey but in reverse and Jurel's excellence with the bat has meant the management hasn't needed to compromise on the team balance and composition. Sure, Jurel and Pant are different batters but the former's presence doesn't accentuate the absence of the latter.