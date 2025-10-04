Jadeja, a unicorn cricketer who continues to deliver magic

"... It is frustrating to be away from cricket for five months, and I was waiting eagerly to get fit and play for India," he said. "The period after surgery was tough. I had to undergo a lengthy rehab and training. There were thoughts about when I will get fit. I used to shuttle between the NCA (Bengaluru) and home (Rajkot) every two-three weeks to keep my mind fresh and help me recover soon. But the two months after the injury was very tough, because I was unable to walk and neither could go anywhere."

That journey was one filled with frustration as he watched his colleagues on TV. But he's been making up for lost time. Since coming back to the fold at the beginning of the last Australia tour in 2023, he averages 43.14 with the bat (three 100s) and 26.04 with the ball (91 wickets in 26 matches). That's basically the body of two Test cricketers in one.

He has quite clearly worked on his batting but he's just in a good space right now, a place where he enjoys his cricket. "At this stage," he said after winning the Man of the Match award at the end of the first Test against West Indies, "I am just enjoying my cricket. I am not thinking about other records or milestones. I am just working on my fitness and enjoying my cricket. Whenever I am at home I always work on my fitness so that I just continue doing what I’ve been doing for so many years, so that's about it.

"On a serious note, when matches are approaching, I know when to start my training, when to change my food, I have a very good idea of my body and what it needs and in what state it is in at any time."

Jadeja was ignored for the three-match ODI series against Australia but that doesn't mean he has been phased out or anything from one format. For India, Jadeja will always be in contention in the longer formats.

That's thanks to the skillsets he possesses. Just like the Swiss Army Knife.