41 days of cricket in 101: Gill's unforgiving schedule

NEW DELHI: September 10, 14, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28.

October 2-4, 10-14. October 19, 23, 25, 29, 31.

November 2, 6, 8, 14-18, 22-26, 30.

December 3, 6, 9, 11, 14, 17, 19.

Welcome to the world of Shubman Gill. By the time India's Test and ODI captain will have completed this winter's schedule, he will have logged enough airmiles to be eligible for the most premium frequent flyer programmes ever designed.

It also acts as a window into the kind of calendar that's baked into most elite teams these days. With Gill's ascension as captain in ODIs as well, he will know that he won't be afforded enough workload management days, days that will be readily available to some of his other all format colleagues. From that perspective alone, his is a schedule that's unprecedented by most modern standards.

Even otherwise, the term, at least from an Indian cricket perspective, doesn't apply to batters. “I don’t know how you look at workload management, but generally we do it for bowlers, mainly fast bowlers," Sitanshu Kotak, India's batting coach, had told reporters during the Asia Cup last month. "When it comes to batters, only if they mentally feel that cricket has become too much for them does it become a concern. In my view, workload management is actually meant for fast bowlers. For batters, I don’t think workload management is that much of an issue."

Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the men's selection committee, sang from the same hymn sheet, when he addressed the issue following the first Test at Ahmedabad.

"Hopefully not," Agarkar said when asked about the dangers of Gill suffering a burnout. "I mean, he's still quite young. We saw what he did in England under immense pressure. So, there were positive signs there. You have seen his record in One-day cricket as a batter. We hope there's no burnout."

From the start of the Asia Cup to the end of the all-format series against South Africa, Gill could have clocked up as many as 41 days on the field out of a total of 101 days, either batting or setting the field. That's without taking into account the physical toll of crisscrossing countries or flying from one city to another in India.