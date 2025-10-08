Time for Sudharsan to repay faith shown in him by team management

NEW DELHI: A few minutes after India started their matchday minus two training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, B Sai Sudharsan voluntarily started a game of football. Soon enough, his statemate, N Jagadeesan, joined in. This group had swelled to four after Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj couldn't resist the opportunity to leather the ball on a few occasions.

All of them exhibited some good touches, Jagadeesan floated a few crosses in from a very dodgy looking part of the outfield, understandable as the city has taken in a fair amount of rain over the last few nights (more rain is forecast during the second Test but nothing match threatening). Once that impromptu football session finished, Adrian le Roux, the team's strength and conditioning guru, supervised a drill centred around fielding and throwing down a single stump from 10 metres away.

Sudharsan had a lot of success as he repeatedly knocked down the stump, mostly on the bounce. He was all smiles as he had a productive drill.

He will be looking forward to bottling that particular emotion over the course of the second Test against West Indies from Friday. Post that first Test in Ahmedabad last week, skipper Shubman Gill had called it a perfect match. Perfect, however, wouldn't be applicable for the southpaw, who's still waiting for a breakout Test innings, since making his debut in England earlier this year. He showed some flashes of his talent in England but overall, the beginning to his Test career has been an hmmm. An hmmm which added a few more mmm's after his very tentative seven in the first game before he was caught in front by Roston Chase.

He's expected to start the second Test — he's highly rated by the management and they have picked him keeping in mind his temperament and potential — but in the cut throat of Indian cricket, time doesn't wait for anybody. The Tamil Nadu batter even had a reminder when he was batting at the nets later in the session. When he was facing an array of throwdowns from India's support staff, Devdutt Padikkal, a readymade replacement in the squad, was facing upto Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav (Sudharsan was asked by Padikkal whether he had a preference and the former replied saying he wasn't too fussed who he was going to face in the nets).