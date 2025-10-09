The mismatched battle: India eye another early finish against struggling Windies

NEW DELHI: Assessing Sai Sudharsan's temperament and Nitish Kumar Reddy's utility in home conditions would be topmost on India's checklist when the high-on-confidence hosts take on a floundering West Indies team in the second and final Test, starting here on Friday.

India's fine ensemble of individually gifted cricketers, each capable of walking into any top side internationally, will be pitted against a West Indies outfit that looks a pale shadow of its glorious past and is struggling to stay relevant in the traditional format.

It's a team that now comprises largely reluctant players who might not even find takers in the ever-expanding global T20 freelance circuit.

An innings defeat without a semblance of fight in Ahmedabad was a testimony to the current state of flux in Caribbean cricket.

For India, another dominating performance isn't just about wrapping up the series, but also about firming their grip on the World Test Championship points table and carrying a surge of confidence into the far sterner challenge that awaits against South Africa at home later this year.

The surface at the Feroz Shah Kotla promises another quick finish. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate noted a "dry patch" that he felt could be helpful for seamers.

That alone ensures that Nitish, a promising young all-rounder, will retain his spot as India go in with an unchanged XI. For Nitish, bowling remains his primary currency in this format.