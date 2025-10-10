Women's World Cup 2025: Is it time to talk about five-bowler strategy?

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was about 5.30 PM here at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Friday. The Australian team, having landed in the city the day before, had completed their training sessions, while the Women in Blue had arrived for optional practice. After all, less than 20 hours ago, they had just lost a crucial encounter against South Africa at the same venue.

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was the first to walk on to the field, going through her warm-ups before padding up. Even as the rest — Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav and Amanjot Kaur – were warming up, there was an impromptu meeting going on between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Muzumdar in front of the dugout. They stood there for more than 20 minutes, having an intense discussion about the skipper’s stance and footwork — that is what it seemed like.

Shortly after, both Harmanpreet and Mandhana were batting together in the nets with Radha, Amanjot, Renuka and Arundhati bowling. As the training continued, watching from afar, one cannot help but think that only two of the four bowlers who had turned up may take the field against reigning world champions Australia on Sunday. At least that is how this team management has been operating so far — fielding five primary bowling options and batting depth up to No. 8/9. It has been the template that captain Harmanpreet and coach Muzumdar have preferred. Going by the playing XIs they have fielded in the last two years, there seems to be a preference for all-rounders while sticking to five bowling options.