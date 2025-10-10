You can't always blame top order, one match doesn't define them: Richa Ghosh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian women's cricket team's mis-firing top order batters have been defended by its wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who said that the scratchy outings in the ongoing ODI World Cup do not define them.

Despite playing on a rather easy-paced track, India's top batters failed to fire for the third successive time in the World Cup as the team lost by three wickets to South Africa here on Thursday.

The side was reeling at 102 for six after Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues fell in quick succession.

Ghosh (94) then repaired the innings in the company of tail-end batters to take India to 251, but South Africa scaled the target in a tense chase.

"First, about the top order -- they're all very good players. One match doesn't define them. Anything can happen in cricket; it's our job to do our best every time. You can't always put the blame on the top order," said Ghosh in the post-match press conference.

"Secondly, we never gave up on the match -- we played till the last ball and tried to get as many runs as possible.