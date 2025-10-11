India have an issue they need to address — the run out

NEW DELHI: Day two of the second Test between India and West Indies promised to be a glorious batting day. The sky was blue, most of the West Indian bowlers were green and the Indian batters couldn't wait to fill their boots.

There was a sense of calmness when Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal strode out to the centre shortly before 9.30 AM. Both overnight batters knew they could notch up further milestones in what has already been a big year for the pair. For Jaiswal, a third double beckoned at the age of 23. For Gill, a first century as captain at home and a fifth ton in seven Tests.

That calmness went missing minutes into the first session when Jaiswal took off after hitting the ball straight to mid-off. He does have the tendency to go down a few strides but, on this occasion, he continued with his momentum. Jaiswal was already more than halfway down the wicket when he realised that Gill hadn't responded.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul identified the mix-up before throwing it to the keeper's end where Tevin Imlach just about managed to dislodge the bails without making a hash of it. A distraught Jaiswal hung around, willing himself to think this was all a nasty dream and his phone alarm would go off. He slapped the helmet with his right hand before forcing himself off the field of play. At the other end, Gill could barely believe what had happened.