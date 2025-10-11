Of batting depth and scraping runs: How middle and lower-order have done the heavy lifting

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The wicket's pretty flat. That's probably my key takeaway. I think if the wickets are going to play as flat as they were in that series, then you're going to have to sustain pressure at different points in time and put it back on the opposition when you get the opportunity.” That was Australia captain Alyssa Healy — answering a question about the takeaways from the bilateral series they played against India — during the captains’ media day event in Bengaluru on September 26.

And Healy was not alone in feeling that way. Almost every captain, including India’s Harmanpreet Kaur, echoed the sentiment that the pitches are going to be flat, with batters having a field day. The first two weeks of the World Cup, however, have gone in a different direction.

In the first 11 matches — one game was washed out — only one innings saw a total more than 300; during the Australia versus New Zealand match in Indore. Barring that one match and venue, pitches across the board have on the slower side. It has assisted spinners through the game and under the lights, pacers have been able to move the ball a little bit more.