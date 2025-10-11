World Cup: India's top three need to come to the party

Understandably, she was the first to turn up for batting on Friday after the loss. And she batted more time than anybody else before eventually walking off around 8.30 PM. No one knows the significance of Sunday’s clash against Australia more than Mandhana. She knows how important her runs are for the team to have a chance at beating the defending champions at a World Cup.

The last time Australia lost in a WC was during the 2017 semifinal defeat against India, where Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 171. Australia captain Alyssa Healy let out a chuckle when asked about that match on Saturday. “I've forgotten a lot about the game, but you guys are pretty good at putting it on the Telly (television) at every opportunity possible. So it brings back memories a little bit,” she laughed, before adding, “I think we've spoken a lot about how it drove us to rethink our standards and the way we wanted to approach our cricket. For me personally, it gave me an opportunity to open the batting moving forward. For our team, it just made us rethink what we were doing and how we could do it better. We've been really successful since that point. We keep reassessing at different moments in time. Teams are continually not catching us, matching us at every opportunity they can. It's more about a discussion for us, how we keep raising the bar and be better ourselves.”

Such has been the bar set by Australia that they have lost only six ODIs while winning 68 games since the 2017 World Cup. India have managed to beat them only twice in the last eight years. And in both those games, the top three set the platform. Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia scored fifties in Mackay four years ago, while Mandhana hit a century last month in New Chandigarh. Which is why the top-order, especially Mandhana, becomes all the more crucial for India.