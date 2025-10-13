India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Not shy with bat, Hope rises

NEW DELHI: When Shai Hope broke through the senior set-up for the first time in 2015, he was supposed to be the mainstay of the side for a long time. He had dominated first-class cricket and he had become the latest batter from the region to evoke nostalgia and yearning in equal measure. The management recognised this as he received his maiden cap from Clive Lloyd.

His promise flickered but there was a mismatch between prophecy and reality. That changed across five madcap summer days in Headingley in England when Hope scored two 100s — including an unbeaten one in the fourth innings — to take West Indies home in a thriller in 2017.

A new hero was birthed, divination had materialised.

And, then, nothing. West Indies lurched from one crisis to another. Covid came. Countries and regions went into lockdown. Hope became a one-day machine, averaging over 50. Hope left Test cricket. Hope became their white-ball captain. Hope became a T20 cricketer as he started touring the franchise world. After he had turned his back on the world of five-day cricket -- a world he had once belonged to -- he had played 119 T20 games in Asia, Europe and the Caribbean.