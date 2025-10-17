Marnus Labuschagne replaces Green in Australia ODI squad against India

SYDNEY: In-form Marnus Labuschagne was Friday added to Australia's ODI squad to face India after all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out of the series with a side strain.

Labuschagne was initially omitted for the three matches starting in Perth on Sunday.

But he has slammed four domestic centuries in five innings, including two in the 50-over game, to thrust himself back into contention for the Ashes series against England and earn a white-ball reprieve.

Green's injury was diagnosed as "low grade" but Australia are not taking any chances with him ahead of the Ashes, which start in six weeks.

"Cameron Green has been ruled out of the (India) series having experienced low-grade side soreness at training this week," Cricket Australia said.

"Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes."

Round three of the domestic competition is due to start on October 28.

Labuschagne will join the ODI squad once the current Sheffield Shield round finishes this weekend.