Australia vs India: In Perth, return of Rohit, Kohli rises the heat

CHENNAI: A new beginning. A new captain. Several exciting young players waiting to seize the moment. The Indian team that has landed in Australia has all that. However, when they walk onto the field at The Perth Stadium, the 50,000 fans, who are expected to fill the stands for the first ODI on Sunday, will be chanting and cheering for two lads in the North of 35 — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The former has just been removed as captain and will be playing for India for the first time since the Champions Trophy final where he led from the front to win his second ICC trophy as skipper. The latter, Rohit's predecessor and Australia's darling, hasn't played any professional cricket since the triumphant IPL final in Ahmedabad when Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first title. One is 38 years old. The other will be turning 37 in less than three weeks. And over the course of the week where India play three ODIs Down Under, it is these two veterans who will hog the limelight.

And with good reason. Last time both were in Australia, they played their final Test matches. Although they did not know at the time, signs were there. Rohit dropped himself for the final Test in Sydney, Kohli had a pattern of dismissals that painted a sorry picture after the Perth ton. A few months on, both retired a week within each other.