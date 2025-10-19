World Cup: India fall at the death for a third game running

CHENNAI: When Deepti Sharma was batting with Smriti Mandhana, it seemed like India were on course to complete what would have been their highest WODI chase. India were 233/3 after 41 overs, needing 56 runs from 52 balls. Mandhana was on 88 from 93 balls while Deepti had already cruised to 35 from 38 balls.

Then, out of no where, Mandhana blinked. In an attempt to take on Linsey Smith, she found the fielder in the deep on the second ball of the 42nd over. Soon, panic set in. With a batter short, Richa Ghosh fell shortly after with Deepti following her to the dugout. It came down to 23 runs from 12 balls and India eventually fell short by four runs.

It was yet another story of taking the game deep before choking at the death and letting the contest slip through the hands. It did not matter that Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana and Deepti scored fifties. Nor did it matter that Deepti, at this point, is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament (she took four more wickets on Sunday to help India restrict England to 288). What mattered in the end, when Sophie Ecclestone delivered the final delivery, was that India had lost three matches on the trot and now will have to win the remaining two games to qualify without having to worry about permutations and combinations.