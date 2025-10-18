World Cup: Time for Jemimah to rise to the occasion

CHENNAI: It was June 2022. Mithali Raj had just retired and Harmanpreet Kaur was appointed Indian captain and they were off to Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour. For Jemimah Rodrigues, who was dropped from the ODI format for the World Cup and the Sri Lanka series, it marked a new beginning.
As a part of the T20I set up, it was the first time she was handed a middle-order role with the bat. Up until that point, the Mumbai batter has predominantly opened or walked in at No 3. In Sri Lanka, she was asked to bat at No 5 in the T20Is. She started off with a Player of the Match cameo against Sri Lanka, but it took her another year to find a place in the ODI team.
It began in July 2023 in Bangladesh and in the two and half years since, Rodrigues has become a vital cog of the Indian middle-order. Only behind Smriti Mandhana (2234 runs in 41 innings) and Harmanpreet Kaur (1238 runs from 26 innings), Rodrigues has scored 1128 runs at 38.89 average and 98.25 strike rate, including two hundreds and four fifties.
Ask her how she has been able to adapt over the years, Rodrigues explained in Visakhapatnam. "...it was more to do mentally. If I walk in at No 5 in a T20I, and we need an asking rate of 9 or 10, am I ready to do it? If not, what's my plan? So that plan started from the nets. I used to go after the bowling from the first ball I used to try and hit every ball for a four and a six, which is not possible, but the more I tried it, the more I figured out what worked, what didn't work. And if not, how I can get a single off that ball. My mindset is very simple to get a good strike rate," she said in one of the press conferences. "For me, it's all mentally how I get my runs, how I be smart and get my runs, and I try and apply the same here, even at number five. Sometimes I walk in the power play, sometimes I walk in in the last 10 overs. But I need to be prepared mentally. I just try to put myself in the nets in scenarios that gave me a lot of confidence going in the match that okay. I've done it before in my practice. I've prepared well. I made it challenging in practice. I know in the match it feels more easier," she added.
She even made some technical adjustments to her stance and head position over the years. And they have worked to a fair extent. Among middle-order batters (No 4-6) across the world since April 2022, Rodrigues is fourth behind Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kaur and Marizanne Kapp. Her first ODI century came along in January 2025, and she did not take too long to get the second in April. Coming into the World Cup, she was the third-most important batter for India. However, the tournament has not turned out that way for her; not as much as she would have liked. Two ducks, a 32 and a 33 in four innings with the average of 16.25 is not what is expected of her. Thrice she has gotten out to left-arm spinners and once to back of arm slower ball from Annabel Sutherland. Her sweep shot, which is one of her go-to scoring areas and strengths, has come to cost her too.
And as much as Rodrigues was oozing confidence during the press conference ahead of the South Africa game last week, it is hard to miss the frustration of it all and how badly she wants to do more when on the field. Against Australia, she was more pumped up than Richa Ghosh for every run and boundary that came during the partnership but once the duo fell, it all came apart. Later that night, she helped India take the game deep, taking a blinder to dismiss Beth Mooney. She is a live-wire when in the middle, omnipresent while chasing the ball in the outfield and easily is the best fielder in the side.
However, has she gotten to a stage where she has consistently won matches on her own with the bat? Not yet. And not in a global tournament. Whether it is the 2023 or 2024 T20 World Cup, or even the ongoing one, Rodrigues has walked in to bat when India were in tricky positions on multiple occasions. And more often than not, she has not been able to soak in all the pressure and rise to the occasion. It is not that she has not played crucial cameos. Whether it was in Sri Lanka or England or Bangladesh, Rodrigues have contributed with crucial 40s and 50s, but barring that one 101-ball 123 against South Africa — where she almost single-handedly took India from 50/3 to 260/5 — Rodrigues is yet to do what Mandhana or Kaur has done over the years.
And therein lies India's problem. With neither Mandhana nor Kaur putting up the centuries that are expected from them, it is time for Rodrigues to step up and do more than she has so far. For that is what it takes to become a match-winner in her own right. And what better stage to do so than in a home World Cup when the team needs it the most.