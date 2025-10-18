World Cup: Time for Jemimah to rise to the occasion

Ask her how she has been able to adapt over the years, Rodrigues explained in Visakhapatnam. "...it was more to do mentally. If I walk in at No 5 in a T20I, and we need an asking rate of 9 or 10, am I ready to do it? If not, what's my plan? So that plan started from the nets. I used to go after the bowling from the first ball I used to try and hit every ball for a four and a six, which is not possible, but the more I tried it, the more I figured out what worked, what didn't work. And if not, how I can get a single off that ball. My mindset is very simple to get a good strike rate," she said in one of the press conferences. "For me, it's all mentally how I get my runs, how I be smart and get my runs, and I try and apply the same here, even at number five. Sometimes I walk in the power play, sometimes I walk in in the last 10 overs. But I need to be prepared mentally. I just try to put myself in the nets in scenarios that gave me a lot of confidence going in the match that okay. I've done it before in my practice. I've prepared well. I made it challenging in practice. I know in the match it feels more easier," she added.

She even made some technical adjustments to her stance and head position over the years. And they have worked to a fair extent. Among middle-order batters (No 4-6) across the world since April 2022, Rodrigues is fourth behind Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kaur and Marizanne Kapp. Her first ODI century came along in January 2025, and she did not take too long to get the second in April. Coming into the World Cup, she was the third-most important batter for India. However, the tournament has not turned out that way for her; not as much as she would have liked. Two ducks, a 32 and a 33 in four innings with the average of 16.25 is not what is expected of her. Thrice she has gotten out to left-arm spinners and once to back of arm slower ball from Annabel Sutherland. Her sweep shot, which is one of her go-to scoring areas and strengths, has come to cost her too.