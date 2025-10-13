Healy’s comet: Captain leads Oz to record win vs India in World Cup

In her next over, the same back-of-arm delivery worked against Rodrigues too. And the floodgates opened. From 294/5 after 43 overs, India were bundled out for 330 in 48.5 overs, with Sutherland taking 5/40 on her birthday. Judging by the way the pitch behaved and how nicely the ball came on to the bat, it seemed like they had fallen short by a fair few. Even more so considering the fact that India went in with five bowlers and Australia could bat till No 10.

And it showed in the chase with Alyssa Healy walking the talk from the pre-match press conference. On the eve of the contest when asked if it is ideal to take a cautious approach in the powerplay, Healy did not agree with the premise of it. “I actually still think the power play plays a crucial role in this World Cup. There's a little bit of a fine balance in that regard, but I think both of us at the top of the order are quite aggressive players, so we're not exactly going to curb that at any point,” she had said.

That is exactly what Healy and Phoebe Litchfield did. They took the attack to Amanjot Kaur and Kranti Gaud first, and then to Sneh Rana, adding 82 runs in the powerplay. Litchfield fell to India’s best bowler on the night — NR Sree Charani — but Healy held it all together. Against one of her favourite opponents, the Australian captain brought out her best. She launched a calculated counterattack, built a partnership with Ellyse Perry before the all-rounder retired hurt, and kept Australia on course.