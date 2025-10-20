From "rubbish year" to redemption, Heather Knight finds joy and form

INDORE: A few months ago, Heather Knight wasn't sure if she would even make it to the England squad for the Women's World Cup.

The England veteran had lost her captaincy, torn her hamstring and was staring at the bleak possibility of surgery that could have ended her season.

For someone who called 2025 a "rubbish year", Sunday's century against India was a poetic turnaround.

The 34-year-old, celebrating her 300th international appearance, produced a brilliant century to lift England to a tense four-run victory and confirm their place in the knockout stages.

"I'm really pleased. Like I've had pretty rubbish year, not going to lie before this World Cup," she said after the game.

"I was really keen to try and make the most of it and try and enjoy just being here because obviously it was pretty tight to make it here. I've made a real conscious effort to try and enjoy the trip and try and enjoy what I do and try and get the best out of myself in my batting.

Knight's rough patch began earlier in the year when she was removed as England captain following a disappointing Ashes campaign. Just as she was regrouping, fate struck again in May, a torn tendon in her right hamstring during a T20I against the West Indies left her World Cup participation in serious doubt.