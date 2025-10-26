Disappointing, wanted to go out on a high: Emotional Sophie Devine bids farewell to game

VIZAG: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said she was “disappointed” not to end her illustrious international career on a winning note, but expressed immense pride in witnessing the evolution of women’s cricket over nearly two decades.

Devine bid a quiet farewell as New Zealand suffered an eight-wicket defeat to England in their final group-stage match of the tournament.

“Disappointing. Not to make it about myself, I wanted to go out on a high and today’s performance wasn’t that. Credit to England, they stuck at it and did the job with the bat,” she said during the post-match presentation.

The 36-year-old said announcing her retirement earlier had helped her process her emotions ahead of her final match.

“Actually didn’t cry as much as I thought I was going to. Great thing about announcing it was I was able to process emotions,” she said. “It was about enjoying it today and going back to the roots of 19 years ago and why I play.”

Devine said it was particularly special to share the field one last time with long-time teammate and close friend Suzie Bates.

“Nice to finish with Suzie Bates bowling down the other end, to share that was really special. We’ll celebrate in the changing room and have a few drinks tonight. They’ve shut up shop, so I don’t know, they’ve left me out to dry.”

Reflecting on her team’s future, Devine said she was optimistic about the young talent emerging through the ranks.