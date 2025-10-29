Rohit Sharma becomes world No. 1 ODI batter in ICC Rankings

DUBAI: Former India skipper Rohit Sharma created history on Wednesday as he became the No. 1-ranked player in the ICC Men's ODI Batter Rankings for the first time in his career.

Rohit rose two spots and to the top on the back of his superb unbeaten century in the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, where he led his side to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph in style, as reported by the ICC.

The experienced right-hander was in a damaging mood alongside fellow India legend Virat Kohli (74*) as he smashed 13 fours and three massive sixes on his way to scoring his 33rd ODI century for his country.

Rohit's efforts saw him overtake Afghanistan dasher Ibrahim Zadran and India teammate Shubman Gill as he claimed the top ranking for batters in ODI cricket for the very first time, with the 38-year-old having held a spot inside the top 10 for the majority of the last decade.

The former skipper wasn't the only India player to make some ground on the updated rankings this week. Spinner Axar Patel was also rewarded for a strong game in Sydney as he moved up in both the bowling and all-rounder categories.

Axar jumped six places to 31st behind No. 1-ranked Rashid Khan on the list for ODI bowlers and improved four spots to eighth overall behind Azmatullah Omarzai on the rankings for ODI all-rounders.

Inside the top 10 for ODI bowlers, there are New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner (up three rungs to fourth) and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (up two spots to eighth), who gained some spots. At the same time, England right-hander Harry Brook improved 23 spots to move to 25th overall on the list for ODI batters.