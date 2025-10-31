Harmanpreet's dismissal was blessing in disguise, it helped me refocus: Jemimah

NAVI MUMBAI: Overwhelmed with emotions after her unbeaten century fired India into the final of the Women's ODI World Cup, an exhausted but gratified Jemimah Rodrigues said Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal in the semifinal against Australia was a "blessing in disguise".

Jemimah produced an innings of the highest quality under tremendous pressure, hitting 127 not out from 134 balls as India nailed a world-record chase of 339 in Women's World Cup history to set up a summit clash with South Africa.

She laid foundation of the win with a 167-run stand with Harmanpreet (89), whose dismissal in the 36th over put further pressure on Jemimah, given that India had lost matches from winning positions earlier in the tournament.

"I was telling Harry di (Harmanpreet) that we both have to finish it," Jemimah told the media.

"When that (Harmanpreet's dismissal) happened, it was like a blessing in disguise for me because I was kind of losing focus because of tiredness. But when Harman got out, I think that added more responsibility to me that 'okay, I need to be here, okay, she's out, I'll score for her'.

"That again got me in the right zone (and) then I started just playing sensibly," said Jemimah.

Jemimah, who kept breaking down during the press conference on Thursday night, said her faith in God helped her overcome anxiety.