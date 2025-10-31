Jemimah's mental resilience was exemplary; it was un-Australian from us to not be clinical: Healy

"We gave her a couple of opportunities which didn't help us, but I thought she played really well. I think her mental resilience out there to get her team over the line was exemplary, so full credit to her," Healy said.

Healy said those dropped catches changed the course of the match.

"It definitely changed the course of the match. Was it semifinal pressure? Maybe. Was it just (lack of) concentration? Was it anything (else)? I'm not sure," she said.

"We could put that down to whatever, but on a pretty decent wicket that seemed to be getting better and better to bat on as the night went on, to create those opportunities that we did and not capitalise, I think was disappointing," she said.

Healy said she was not frustrated with Harmanpreet and Jemimah's vital 167-run partnership for the third wicket but with her bowlers not being able to deliver.

"They're two high-quality cricketers and have been for a long period of time for India. We knew that it's a good wicket, good batting conditions, and we just allowed them into the game a little bit by not sticking to our strengths with the ball for long enough," she said.

"That was probably the most frustrating part. It wasn't so much that it's them out there doing their thing  because we're used to seeing that  and we're used to sort of problem-solving and working it out on the field ourselves to take that wicket and break that partnership.