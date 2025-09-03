TNCA President's XI storm into Buchi Babu final

CHENNAI: Riding on Man of the Match P Vidyuth's 7 for 73, TNCA President's XI bagged a lead of 337 runs over Jammu & Kashmir. The visitors conceded the match on the final day of the semifinals of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament played at the CSK-HPC grounds here on Wednesday. TNCA President's XI will face defending champions Hyderabad in the final starting on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight total of 212, J&K were all out for 230. The J&K middle-order caved in to the guile of Vidyuth, who looked unplayable on Wednesday morning.

Tamil Nadu Ranji chief coach and TNCA President's XI coach M Senthilnathan attributed teamwork as the reason for his team's win over J&K. ''It was a brilliant performance by our boys. Vidyuth bowled brilliantly. He was literally unplayable. One expected the game to go for more than the first session on the final day, but Vidyuth with his penetrative bowling picked up wickets at the drop of a hat,'' complimented Senthilnathan.

Vidyuth was delighted with his match-winning performance. ''Very happy and glad to contribute to the team's cause. Felt very good. It's been a long wait for this (match winning performance),'' said Vidyuth after the game.

The hosts spinners plan was to bowl in tandem as the surface was helping the tweakers. They decided not to try anything big and go with the flow. ''Actually the wicket started to play to the tune of the spinners in the morning. So we bowled really well in partnerships. That was the plan,'' revealed Vidyuth.