ED questions cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in 1xBet online betting case

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning and recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the agency’s probe into a case linked to the illegal 1xBet betting platform, officials said.

The questioning took place in connection with the case, as the ED is trying to find out his links to the app through promotions and endorsements, they said, adding that earlier, the federal probe agency had also questioned former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

The broader investigation by the agency targets various celebrities and influencers who may have promoted these platforms, which are suspected of tax evasion and duping investors. It has also drawn in other prominent figures, including actors and cricketers.