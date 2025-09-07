India, Pakistan set for intense clash in Asia Cup since border conflict

NEW DELHI: A blockbuster between India and Pakistan headlines the Asia Cup starting on Tuesday as they face off for the first time in cricket since the military conflict in May.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Twenty20 competition will serve as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

The eight-team event in the United Arab Emirates begins when Afghanistan play minnows Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 14, with Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram saying players and fans from both teams should "remain disciplined and not cross the line".

The neighbours have not met on either side's soil in a bilateral series since 2012 and only play each other in international tournaments on neutral ground as part of a compromise deal.

The two Asian cricketing giants have been clubbed together in the same group and could potentially meet three times in the tournament, which concludes on September 28.

There have been tensions in the build-up after the two countries fought an intense four-day conflict, their worst since 1999. The hostilities in May left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges, before a ceasefire.

Both sides claimed victory and in a sign of lingering bitterness, an India team of retired players withdrew from their semi-final with Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends in July-August in England.

Led by former international Yuvraj Singh, the Indians also refused to play Pakistan in the group stage of the tournament, as clamour grew among fans to boycott the games.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was part of the veterans team and has strongly opposed the Asia Cup game.

"Blood and sweat cannot co-exist," Harbhajan told The Times of India.

"It cannot be the case that there's fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket. Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a very small matter."