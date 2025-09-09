Asia Cup: India fret on extra spinner vs pacer; all-rounders set to play big role

DUBAI: The tried and tested template of all-rounders adding adequate balance will once again be India's mantra even as they remain undecided on whether to go with a third spinner or a specialist pacer in their opening Asia Cup game against hosts United Arab Emirates here on Wednesday.

Since he took over, head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed on multi-skilled players across formats, especially those who can add batting depth to make sure that the line-up can add runs till as deep as No. 8.

The match against UAE will be a dress rehearsal for the big game against Pakistan on September 14.

The perceived minnows will give the Indian team management an idea about the combination that can be consistently fielded going deeper into the tournament.

For UAE, it will be the biggest match for a lot of players.

Facing a Jasprit Bumrah or bowling to a Shubman Gill isn't a common occurrence in the life of an Associate nation cricketer and Asia Cup does bring them closer to elite environments.