Final Tune-Up: Pakistan open against Oman before India blockbuster in Asia Cup

DUBAI: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their game ahead of the high-profile Asia Cup clash against India when they face minnows Oman in their opening Group A match here on Friday.

Pakistan entered the tournament on the back of a strong performance, winning the T20 Tri-Series by beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final.

Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick sealed a comprehensive victory in the series, which also featured UAE.

Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan will aim to gain valuable experience before their high-voltage meeting with arch-rivals India.

The slow and sluggish pitches in the UAE prompted Pakistan to include spinners in the squad, a strategy that paid off during the Tri-Series and will be crucial in the Asia Cup.

"We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we've done that," Pakistan captain Salman Agha had said.

"We've been doing really well since the Bangladesh series at home. Now, we're in very good shape and fully prepared."

Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, with the marquee India-Pakistan clash scheduled for Sunday in Dubai.

Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

The top two teams from this group will move on to the Super 4 stage, where a round-robin format will determine the finalists. The top two teams from the Super 4 will then battle it out in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India and Pakistan, both former champions, are strong contenders to face each other again in the Super 4 and possibly in the much-anticipated final.