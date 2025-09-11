Kuldeep's winning return in shortest format

CHENNAI: A lot was said and written on why wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav didn't feature in a single Test against hosts England in the five-match series which India drew 2-2 under Shubman Gill. The 30-year-old Uttar Pradesh bowler spent the entire summer warming up the bench but was unfazed by the cacophony surrounding his absence from the playing XI. Or maybe he knew his turn would definitely come with India next scheduled to feature in the 2025 Asia Cup.
And when it came, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He claimed four wickets while giving away only seven runs in the 2.1 overs he bowled against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to emerge as the Most Valuable Player of the Match. In fact, it was his first match in the format in India colours since June 29, 2024 -- the day India ended their ICC Trophy drought winning the Men's T20 World Cup in Bridgetown.
India had played 20 T20Is between that win and their Asia Cup opener against UAE but Kuldeep featured in none of them. Soon after the title triumph, they toured Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series but Kuldeep was given a break with the BCCI deciding to send a young team under Gill. A few days later, they landed in Sri Lanka for a three match T20I series and as many ODI encounters. Surprisingly, Kuldeep didn't find a place in the India set up for the shortest format but played all the 50-over matches against the Island Nation.
After featuring in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October, Kuldeep lost his place to all-rounder Washington Sundar in the next game of the three-match series. He went on to miss the important Australia tour as he was referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for long term resolution of his chronic left groin issue. It also meant he had to miss three away T20Is India played against South Africa soon after the New Zealand Test series.
He then missed the five-match T20I home series against England before returning to the ODI squad against the same opponents. He played two games before featuring in all five matches during their successful Champions Trophy campaign. Despite not being considered for the national team in the shortest format, Kuldeep played 14 matches for Delhi Capitals in the 2025 IPL, claiming 15 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.07. But there is no denying the fact that he had to wait for 184 days to make his T20I appearance for India despite his stellar reputation in the format.
Kuldeep admitted it was tough for him when enquired about not playing a lot for the team of late after his match-winning performance. "It was tough for me. Was working on my bowling and my fitness as well (with Adrian le Roux, our Strength & Conditioning coach), and everything was going perfect (on Wednesday)," he told the official broadcaster. The bowler said length and reading the batters' mind is important in the format. "The length matters a lot, reading the batters. Especially in this format, the length is the main thing and reading the batters and what they are trying to do. Reacting to what the batter was trying to do (off the next ball)," he said.
Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja held Kuldeep a special player after his exploits. "There is no doubt that he is a special player. The skill of left-arm wrist spin is extremely rare, and along with that, the thing he has in his hand. Earlier, the speed wasn't this much. Now, he is releasing the ball very well. So it was a matter of time," Jadeja told the broadcaster.