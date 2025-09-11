Kuldeep's winning return in shortest format

CHENNAI: A lot was said and written on why wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav didn't feature in a single Test against hosts England in the five-match series which India drew 2-2 under Shubman Gill. The 30-year-old Uttar Pradesh bowler spent the entire summer warming up the bench but was unfazed by the cacophony surrounding his absence from the playing XI. Or maybe he knew his turn would definitely come with India next scheduled to feature in the 2025 Asia Cup.

And when it came, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He claimed four wickets while giving away only seven runs in the 2.1 overs he bowled against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to emerge as the Most Valuable Player of the Match. In fact, it was his first match in the format in India colours since June 29, 2024 -- the day India ended their ICC Trophy drought winning the Men's T20 World Cup in Bridgetown.

India had played 20 T20Is between that win and their Asia Cup opener against UAE but Kuldeep featured in none of them. Soon after the title triumph, they toured Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series but Kuldeep was given a break with the BCCI deciding to send a young team under Gill. A few days later, they landed in Sri Lanka for a three match T20I series and as many ODI encounters. Surprisingly, Kuldeep didn't find a place in the India set up for the shortest format but played all the 50-over matches against the Island Nation.