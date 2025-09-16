Bowling conundrum for Harmanpreet and Co ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia

Adding to the fact that India only fielded five specialist bowlers, they were starting behind the eight ball in an attempt to catch up. This, however, is not a new phenomenon. Over the years, Kaur, as a captain, has established her preference to have batting depth and six-seven spin options, including multiple part-timers such as herself, Jemimah Rodrigues,Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol and Shafali Verma in T20Is. Though the team has gotten away with it on occasions against opponents who are susceptible to spin, this Australian team is a beast. They have been the thorn in the flesh for Indian women over the years, especially in knockout games. They bat till ten, have at least seven genuine bowling options and are almost invincible on any given day.

Sunday was no different as Mooney and Litchfield made a mockery of Indian bowling, rotating strike and picking up boundaries with ease. Sure, the dropped catches helped, but the question here is, did India field their best possible bowling attack on a good batting pitch? The answer is a resounding no.

Deepti Sharma said that some days things don't work out even when they try to execute the plans, and Sunday was one such occasion. "When we practise, our role is clear. We know what phase of the ball we are bowling. Everyone knows their role. As a bowling unit, we try to apply what we have discussed in the meetings. We don't overthink. We try to help each other in situations. Sometimes when you go to play a match, the wicket is different to what you saw on the day before," she said on Tuesday.