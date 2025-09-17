Bangladesh pip Afghanistan by eight runs to keep Asia Cup Super Fours hopes alive

ABU DHABI: A much-improved Bangladesh pipped Afghanistan by eight runs in a group league match to keep their hopes of reaching the Asia Cup Super Fours alive here on Tuesday.

Coming off a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh needed a win against Afghanistan, and they achieved it with a collective performance in an attritional contest wherein fortunes swung from one side to another.

At the halfway mark, Afghanistan seemed to have the game in their reach having restricted Bangladesh to 154 for five, but then they huffed and puffed before getting bowled out for 146 in 20 overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai threatened to turn the tables with his 16-ball 30, a knock in which he collected 20 runs off Saif Hassan's 14th over of the innings to begin Afghanistan's resurrection following a poor start. But he perished right after hitting Taskin Ahmed for a six in the 16th over, signalling the end for Afghanistan.

The end came swiftly when Mustafizur Rahman (3/28) removed Rashid Khan (20) and AM Ghazanfar (0) in consecutive balls of the penultimate over.

Bangladesh fielded well, and more importantly, dominated both the powerplays which paved the way for their win, as they first raced to 59 for no loss in the first half and restricted Afghanistan to a poor 27 for two in the second.

The tone was set by Nasum Ahmed whose first delivery of the innings skidded off the surface and hit Sediqullah Atal in front of the pads.

The left-arm Bangladesh spinner struck again in the powerplay when he trapped Ibrahim Zadran (5) leg-before in the fifth over.