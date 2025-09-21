Andy Pycroft is not a schoolteacher, or principal: Ravichandran Ashwin

NEW DELHI: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed match referee Andy Pycroft amid Pakistan's criticism in the post-match handshake controversy, saying the Zimbabwean official is not a "school teacher" and was only doing his job to avoid an unnecessary spectacle.

Pycroft was the referee last Sunday when India, as a policy decision, did not shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup match.

He was dragged into the controversy after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not follow the convention at the toss.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote two emails to the ICC  first requesting Pycroft's removal from the tournament and then seeking his exclusion from their games.

Both demands were rejected, with the world body standing firmly behind its Elite Panel referee.

"Andy Pycroft actually saved everybody from seeing such a poor spectacle. India informed the match referee in advance  this is our decision, and we will follow it. That's it. After all this drama, you lost the match. So what are you complaining about?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"He is not a schoolteacher. He's not a principal. He can't go and bring Surya and say, 'Come shake hands'. That's not his job. What exactly is Pycroft's fault here? he asked.