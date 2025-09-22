2025 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Pakistan desperate to bounce back in Super 4s

ABU DHABI: Reeling from early setbacks in the Super 4s, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be desperate to register their first win in this critical stage of the Asia Cup when they lock horns here on Tuesday.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage unbeaten, were jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their Super 4 opener.

The defeat not only disrupted their rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the T20 Asia Cup.

On the other hand, off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing their middling performances on the field. They are in disarray after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday, their second loss to the 'Men in Blue' in this tournament.

India and Bangladesh have two points each with Suryakumar Yadav's men leading the standings owing to a superior net run rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

With little time for recovery, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha and his side now face a must-win situation under mounting pressure.

The absence of former skipper Babar Azam and senior batter Mohammad Rizwan has only deepened the batting crisis, exposing a lineup short on technique and temperament.

Against India, top order batters Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub offered a glimmer of hope, stitching together 90/1 to hand a promising start. Ayub, in particular, showed signs of resurgence after three consecutive ducks.

However, the innings fizzled out in the latter half, once again highlighting Pakistan's inability to sustain pressure.