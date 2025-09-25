BCCI complains against Rauf, Sahibzada to ICC; PCB lodge protest against Suryakumar

DUBAI: India has filed an official complaint with the ICC against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures during the two sides' Asia Cup Super 4 game here last Sunday.

It is reliably learnt that the BCCI filed the complaint against the duo on Wednesday and ICC is in receipt of the e-mail. An ICC hearing is expected to take place in case Sahibzada and Rauf deny these allegations in writing. They might have to appear before the ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson for a hearing.

In a retaliatory gesture, the Pakistan Cricket Board also seems to have lodged an official complaint with the international parent body against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav for expressing his solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack and dedicating his team's victory to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor.

His comments came after the September 14 game.

PCB alleges that Surya's comments are "political" although technically it needs to be seen when exactly did it file the complaint, which needs to be lodged within seven days of the said comment.