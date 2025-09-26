Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket as high-performance coach

WELLINGTON: Former BlackCaps head coach Gary Stead has rejoined New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a new role as high-performance coach, the board announced on Friday.

According to an NZC statement, Stead's responsibilities will include "supporting player and coach development, as well as high-performance programmes."

This appointment comes less than four months after Stead stepped down as head coach of the New Zealand men's team in June, following a highly successful tenure from 2018 to 2025.

During that period, he guided the team to three major finals in limited-overs cricket -- the 2019 ODI World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He also led New Zealand to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship final (20192021), defeating India.

"New Zealand cricket's very much been at my heart for the past 30 odd years and to be able to keep contributing to the game I love is really special," Stead said.

"I'm still passionate about coaching and trying to help people learn and improve. If I can pass on some of my skills and experiences to the wider cricket network and in turn help the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS win on the world stage - than that would be really satisfying," he added.

The role, which is part-time, allows Stead the flexibility to work outside NZC, and it means the new appointment will not hinder his appointment as head coach of the Andhra team for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

"I'm also appreciative of the opportunity to work outside of NZC to broaden my skills and experiences and hopefully I can bring what I learn back into our cricket environment," he said.